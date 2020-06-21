HANOVER TWP — Mary Gubitosa-Zingaretti, 70, of Hanover Township, and Bradenton, Fla., passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Fla., after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Pittston, July 6, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Rita Castellani Gubitosa.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Carmen Gubitosa, M.D., and her sister, Elissa Gubitosa-Warner.

Mary was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1967, and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in education from College Misericordia and a master's degree from Marywood University. She taught Elementary Special Education for several years in the Pittston Area School District before embarking on a life of travel with her husband. She was a snowbird for the last 20 years of her life, spending winters in Florida and summer in Pennsylvania.

She was truly one of a kind. Always swam against the current and didn't like to hear: "You can't do that!!" Being a true conservative, she was very involved in politics and would always try her best, using truth and logic, to convince the liberals in her family why they were wrong!!! Yes, she did try!

She was noted for many things: "World's Best Pizza Maker," a title bestowed upon her by her late brother Carmen. "Santa Claus" for her yearly distribution of Christmas presents to her extended family and "A Hoot" a name bestowed upon her by her cousins to describe their encounters with her. She would pray like an Angel and curse like a sailor. That's how she rolled. She was also the most loving wife a man could ever hope for.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, David Zingaretti, of Bradenton, Fla., her Aunt Mary Zorzi, of Wilkes-Barre, her Uncle James Gilmartin, of Hamburg, and a gaggle of nieces, nephews and cousins!!

Mary's husband would like to thank Dr. Ian Kahane, of Bradenton, Fla., for his excellent care and counsel during her difficult time and Tidewell Hospice, of Bradenton, Fla., for their compassionate care at the end of her life.

A Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and abide by state and CDC social distancing guidelines, due to COVID-19.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton Section of Kingston Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 2504 34th Avenue W, Bradenton, FL 34205.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643

