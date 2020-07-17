1/1
Mary H. Loquasto Charney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Mary H. Loquasto Charney, 84, of Pittston, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Tampa General Hospital, Tampa, Fla. She was the widow of Robert Charney, who passed away March 24, 2014.

She was born in Pittston, a daughter of the late Modesto and Adele Leedock Loquasto. She was a graduate of Pittston High School. Mary had retired from Kmart in Pittston and later worked in the child care department of the Wilkes-Barre YMCA.

Mary was a beloved mother, nana and aunt. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She is at peace and will live forever in our hearts.

Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Adele Leonard and husband, John, of Tampa, Fla., and Susan Grohowski and husband, Jerry, of Wilkes-Barre; she especially loved and treasured every moment in her role as Nana to her granddaughter, Emily Leonard, of Tampa, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, James "Murf" Loquasto and sister, Angeline Loquasto.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved