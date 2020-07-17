PITTSTON — Mary H. Loquasto Charney, 84, of Pittston, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Tampa General Hospital, Tampa, Fla. She was the widow of Robert Charney, who passed away March 24, 2014.

She was born in Pittston, a daughter of the late Modesto and Adele Leedock Loquasto. She was a graduate of Pittston High School. Mary had retired from Kmart in Pittston and later worked in the child care department of the Wilkes-Barre YMCA.

Mary was a beloved mother, nana and aunt. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She is at peace and will live forever in our hearts.

Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Adele Leonard and husband, John, of Tampa, Fla., and Susan Grohowski and husband, Jerry, of Wilkes-Barre; she especially loved and treasured every moment in her role as Nana to her granddaughter, Emily Leonard, of Tampa, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, James "Murf" Loquasto and sister, Angeline Loquasto.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.