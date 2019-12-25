KINGSTON — Mary Gail Hollock, 64, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Scranton, daughter of the late William and Dolores Puhlick Heffron. For many years, she helped her parents operate Heffron's Store in Kingston until its closing.

Gail is survived by her husband, Joseph Hollock; daughter Erin Hollock; and brother William Heffron.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.