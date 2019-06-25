WILKES-BARRE — Mary J. Iorio, 96, passed away on May 15, 2019, at The Gardens at Wilkes-Barre.

Mary was the daughter of the late Anna Wojcik Iorio and Ernest Iorio. She is survived by one sister, Rita Iorio Fair, of Washington, D.C., and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Silvio J. Iorio, of Winfield Park, N.J., and Anthony E. Iorio, of Wilkes-Barre; and two sisters, Rosalie Targonski, of Alexandria, Va., and Anna Petitto, of Wilkes-Barre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.