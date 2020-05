Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

SHICKSHINNY — Mary J. Sorber, 79, wife of Fred Sorber, of Shickshinny, passed away Dec. 27, 2019. A private graveside memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store