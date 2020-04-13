Mary Drahus Kakoboski, 69, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center where she had been a resident for the past eight years.

Born Sept. 28, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Harry (Fritz) and Mary Skiro Drahus of Laflin. Mary met her husband Bobby in 1968 and went on to become a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her son, Robert, an infant sister, Audrey, and her niece, Faith.

Surviving is her loving husband of 51 years, Robert, of Plains; her daughter, Kelly Norton and husband Roger, of Swoyersville; and her grandchildren, all of whom lovingly called her Mimi, Ashley (sunshine) and Tommy Norton, Kaitlyn, Robert and Brandon; sister Patricia Phillips and husband Allen, of Laflin; and her nephew, Eric, also of Laflin.

The family would like to thank the staff of Timber Ridge (whom she affectionately called everyone "honey") for their care they gave Mary for the past eight years. Also a very special thank-you to those who took such wonderful care of her during her last few days during this very difficult time. This caring staff made it possible, through FaceTime, for us to see and be with her which made all the difference in the world. You are all angels, again thank you.

Due to COVID-19 a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains.