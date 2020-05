Or Copy this URL to Share

HANOVER GREEN — Mary Jane Apolinaro, 72, of Hanover Green, died May 11, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Hanover Green Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.



