SPRING TWP. — Mary Joan Ann (Piorkowski) Trager, of Spring Township, died July 23, 2019, in Tower Health/Reading Hospital.

She was married Aug. 14, 1965, to Louis William Trager.

Born Nov. 12, 1943, in Pittston Hospital, Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late Edward B. and Adelaide B. (Rovinski) Piorkowski.

Mary Joan was a 1961 graduate of Duryea High School, where she served as the senior class treasurer.

She also graduated with a bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College and later earned her master's degree from Shippensburg State College.

Mary Joan was employed a number of years with the Abington School District as a special education teacher and later as a teacher, administrator and program coordinator in Cornwall Terrace Elementary School with the Wilson School District until her retirement in 2005.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and playing the piano.

Mary Joan is also survived by two sons: Bradley S., husband of Krystal A. (Bidro) Trager, of York, and Steven L. Trager, of Lower Heidelberg Township.

Other survivors include three grandchildren: Sophia A. Cotto, Brady E. Cotto and Adelaide M. Trager, all of York.

Family and friends will be received for a memorial gathering, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or at www.STJO.org.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.