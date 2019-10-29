DUPONT — Mary (Cichocki) Kaminski, 90, a life resident of Dupont, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born March 4, 1929, in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Genevieve (Koback) Cichocki.

Mary was a graduate of Dupont High School. Following school, she worked for Topps Chewing Gum Inc.

Mary is survived by numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kaminski; daughter Karen Marie Kaminski; and infant baby, Ann. Also preceding her in death were her sister, Micheline Richardson; brother Raymond Cichocki and her beloved sister-in-law, Margie Cichocki.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 9:15 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Dupont.

Interment services will follow in the cemetery chapel of Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont.

For further information or to express your condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.