TRUCKSVILLE — Mary Kathryn (Kay) Sigman, 78, of Trucksville, passed away at home on Monday, March 4, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Elizabethton, Tenn., and raised in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Margaret Wood Zindel. She graduated from Eastmore High School, married the late William Sigman of Lowell, Mass., and together they relocated to the Wyoming Valley in 1967.

Kay loved to sing and was a member of numerous choral groups, including the choir at Trucksville United Methodist Church, where she was a member for the past 20 years. She was manager of S&H Green Stamp store prior to her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was affectionately known as "Grammy Kay" to her many "adopted" children and grandchildren.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, are sisters Dorothy Fraley and Peggy Ray. She will be deeply missed by daughter Lisa Banta and her husband, Russell, of Trucksville; son David Sigman, of West Pittston; grandchildren Emily, Matthew, Jacob, Adam and Vivian; sister Julia White, of Montpelier, Ohio, with whom she resided for the past three years; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .

For information or to send the family an online condolence: www.hughbhughes.com.