Mary Korzeniewski passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, having lived a full life of 90 years.

She is survived by her four daughters, Debbie Korzeniewski, Marianne Korey, Sharon Czarniak and Helene Merrion, and two sons-in-law, Hank Czarniak and Rocco Gianmichele, and grandson, Joey Czarniak.

Mary's two greatest loves were her family and her gardens. She created a beautiful country haven. She was once asked if she gives tours of her landscaping. She lived her life as a steward of the earth, and her gardens reflected her beautiful spirit. She passed on her green thumb to her daughters, who share her love of gardening.

Everyone who met Mary was comforted by her sweet voice and kind words. She was surely an Angel on Earth. Now she is an Angel in Heaven, reunited with her beloved husband, John. No daughters could be prouder of their mother's life and legacy. No mother could be cherished more.

Services will be privately held by the family.

If you wish to remember and honor Mary's gracious life, please plant a flower in her memory.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
