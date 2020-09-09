1/1
Mary (Berdy) Kosciuszko
EDWARDSVILLE — Mary (Berdy) Kosciuszko, 95, of Edwardsville, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Residential Hospice Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Paul Sr. and Mary Kotis Berdy. Mary was formerly employed in the office of Sears Department Store. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Edwardsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1998; brothers, Paul, John and Wassil Berdy; sisters, Olga Merowsky, Helen Rushton and Ann Stevens; and she is survived by multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains, with Requiem Services at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. Interment will be in St John the Baptist Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Parastas Service will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Silouan Burns officiating.

Arrangements are by the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
