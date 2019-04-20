DILLSBURG — Mary L. Challenger, 73, of Dillsburg, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Feb. 14, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late Stephen and Anna (Lemes) Sokash.

Mary worked as a senior computer programmer analyst for 26 years at Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. She was a member for 50 years of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg. Mary loved to cook, often cooking for families in need of a good meal. She loved gardening, bargain shopping and was a movie fanatic. Mary enjoyed spending time with her late cat, Baby Jane.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Richard J. Challenger; daughter, Rachel Lynn Challenger, of Lemoyne; sister, Andrea Sokash, of Wilkes-Barre; and her granddaughter, Madison Rochelle Challenger.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mary to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1093, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

