OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Mary L. Dennis-Dragun, of Old Bridge, N.J., passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 24, 2020, in her home.

Born in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late George and Lorretta Perry Dennis. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, and Seton Hall. For many years, she was employed with the New Jersey Bell in the Treasury Department. She also worked for many years and retired from Hallmark. She was a member of AARP and the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Thomas the Apostle Church of Old Bridge, N.J.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Peter; son,Dennis; her brother, George Dennis; and sister, Regina Dennis-Paisley.

Mary absolutely treasured spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Michael Dragun, and her daughter-in- law, Mary P. Dragun, of Stewartsville, N.J.; daughter, Kathleen Killinger and her son-in-law, John Killinger, of Old Bridge, N.J.; grandchildren, Dennis Dragun, Linda Dragun, Peter Dragun, Lauren Dragun and Michelle Dragun, all from New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews, including great and great-great-nieces and nephews, all from Pennsylvania.

A Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak as celebrant.

Interment will be in the St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.