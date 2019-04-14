KINGSTON — Mary L. Miles, 93, formerly of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Plymouth on Oct. 11, 1925, Mary was the daughter of the late Arthur and Edna Wolfe Miles.

Mary graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke.

Mary was a legal secretary, having been employed by the Veterans Administration, Washington D.C., retiring in 1996 and was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ, Nanticoke. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy L. Sorber, brothers, Arthur C. Miles and Donald Miles, step-mother Naomi Miles and niece, Donna Moles Polinsky.

Surviving are nieces Gayle Mullen, of Nanticoke, Kathleen and husband Norman Poremba, of Alden, Debra and husband Robert Gill, of Shavertown, step-brother Charles (Buddy), of Harding and wife Rachel, of Bloomsburg, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Barry Lohman officiating.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.