JENKINS TWP. — Mary M. Lavan, 86, of Jenkins Township passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pittston on May 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Martin) Philbin. Mary was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School. She worked for many years as a hospital admissions clerk at Pittston Hospital, NPW and eventually retired from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Mary was the wife of the late John (Jack) Lavan, 2009.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed. Her passion was her family and Mary always put others first.

In addition to her husband, Mary was proceeded in death by her brother Joseph Philbin.

Surviving are her son, John Lavan and wife Debbie, Laflin; daughters Mary Vezendy and husband Alex, Stillwater, and Kathy Loftus, Port Griffith; grandchildren Kristen and Ally Vezendy, Matthew and Amanda Lavan, Leann Anderson and Kim Loftus; six great-grandchildren; a niece; a nephew, several cousins; and her dog, Aldo.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from the Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Interment, St. John the Evangelist cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to The at . To leave an online condolence, visit Mary's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.