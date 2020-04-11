TRUCKSVILLE — Mary Long Gregory, 92, of Trucksville, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services, Kingston.

Born in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Jean Long.

Mary was a graduate of Forty Fort High School, Class of 1946, and attended the Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business.

She worked for the Commonwealth Telephone Company as an operator.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Gregory; brother, William Long; and sister, Hannah Koszoui.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and their children.

Mary will be deeply missed by her faithful friend, Linda Smith.

Funeral services will be private in accordance with her wishes.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.