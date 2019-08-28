LUZERNE — Mary Lou Adams, 85, formerly of Luzerne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Kingston Health Care, Kingston.

Born in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late William and Agnes Forney Raitter. Prior to her retirement, she worked at RCA in Mountain Top and several retail department stores. She was a past president of the Ladies' Auxiliary of L.V.F.D.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Adams, and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by son Daniel Adams Jr. and wife Cindy, of Swoyersville; daughter Darlene Lupinski and husband Michael, of Luzerne; grandchildren Daniel III, Sandy, Michael Jr. and Megan; along with a brother and several sisters.

Memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating. Family and friends can call from 6 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a future time.