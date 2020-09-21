1/1
Mary Lou Chackan
WEST WYOMING — Mary Lou Chackan, 67, of West Wyoming, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Chackan, on Sept. 24, 2009.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 10, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Lapuhousky Modla.

Mary Lou was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church and also served as the church's secretary for 38 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Chedister and husband John, of West Wyoming; and grandchildren, Olivia, Morgan, and Kelsey Chedister.

Family and friends are invited to attend Mary Lou's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
