McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mary Lou Melan Feagley


1957 - 2019
Mary Lou Melan Feagley Obituary

PLAINS TWP. — Mary Lou Melan Feagley, 62, of Plains Township, died following an illness on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Born May 23, 1957, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John G. and Louise Delahunty McGinley Melan.

A member of Beaumont Free Methodist Church, she often hosted Bible study in her home. Mary Lou was a kind and loving person with a good sense of humor. She enjoyed her time away at Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Her daughter, Brianna Marie Healey, died Sept. 5, 2005. Her brother, James F. McGinley, also preceded her in death.

Mary Lou will be greatly missed by her husband, Charles W. Feagley IV; sister-in-law Lee Ann McGinley; nephews Jamie and Matthew McGinley; and other family and friends.

Celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. and a time for sharing beginning at 6:30 p.m. from McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations may be made to .

Memories and condolences may be shared with Mary Lou's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
