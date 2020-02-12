Mary Lou Petro

Obituary
EDWARDSVILLE — Mary Lou Petro, 78, Edwardsville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Meshoppen, daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Ellen Heller Trowbridge. She was formerly employed as a custodian for St. Hedwig's School and Wyoming Valley West. Mary Lou loved Penn State, the Steelers and Wyoming Valley West football.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward.

She is survived by her son, Edward and wife Micki Petro, Kingston; brother, James Trowbridge, West Pittston, and William Trowbridge, Swoyersville; sister Donna Yatsko, Sweet Valley; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Avenue, Kingston.
Published in Times Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
