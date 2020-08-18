WALL, N.J. — Mary Lou Skesavage, 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune, N.J.

Mary Lou was born July 31, 1937, in Pittston, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Gerrity Menn. She was raised in Wyoming and West Pittston. She graduated from Saint Ann's Academy, Wilkes-Barre, and Misericordia University, Dallas, Class of 1959. She began her teaching career at Gate of Heaven School, Dallas.

She married the love of her life, Jim Skesavage, in 1958, and they moved to Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., in 1961, where they raised their three sons. Mary Lou was incredibly active in civic and church groups and taught at Corpus Christi School in Hasbrouck Heights from 1968 to 1988, where she is long remembered for her insistence on teaching correct sentence diagramming.

Mary Lou and Jim moved to Wall, N.J., in 1995, where she became an active volunteer. She spent years caring for the children of the women residents at Epiphany House in Asbury Park. She was involved with The Women's Club of Spring Lake, and Saint Catharine's Social Concerns Committee. After Jim passed away in 2008, Mary Lou moved to Four Seasons in Wall, when she was active in the chorus and Women's Club.

Mary Lou enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, mahjong with the ladies and spending time with her family. She and Jim were avid travelers and enjoyed the love of many friends. Her favorite times were spent cooking and entertaining others. She was an excellent cook and always provided a welcome place at her table, a warm smile and a generous spirit.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, her parents-in-law, Stephen and Elsie Skesavage, her brother, Joseph J. Menn Jr., and her beloved husband of 50 years, James S. Skesavage.

She is survived by her children, James Jr. and wife, Joan, of Marietta, Ga., Mark and his partner, Nevin Kessler, of Allenhurst, N.J., and Stephen and his wife, Donna, of Howell, N.J.; grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Zachary and Erika; beloved sister, Virginia Perry, of Binghamton, N.Y., and brother David Menn, of Ridgefield, Conn.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, N.J., on Friday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Saint Margaret's Catholic Church, 300 Ludlow Ave., Spring Lake, N.J., followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, N.J.

For more information or to send condolences, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.

Due to COVID-19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations, masks and social distancing are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember Mary Lou's love of feeding others by donating to the Foodbank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, now known as Fulfill, at https://fulfillnj.org/.