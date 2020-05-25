Julie & Bill,
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during your time of sorrow.
Debbie Hughes
Hanover Twp. PA
NANTICOKE — Mary Lou (Babe) Zdipko, 83, of Coal Street, Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital due to complications following surgery.Born Dec. 7, 1936, at her home on Coal Street, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Gertrude Herman Davis. Educated in the public schools, she began employment at the former General Cigar Company out of high school. Early in life, she resided in Florida for several years where she worked at the Coast Guard PX in Opa-locka. She worked at Muskin Pool Company, Plains, for 17 years until its closing and was last employed by Greater Nanticoke Area School District where she was on the cleaning staff at K.M. Smith Elementary School for 18 years, retiring in 2016. Babe also was devoted to doing the cleaning at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home for the past 20 years.She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ her entire life. Involved in all activities, she served as a Deaconess as well as cooking for luncheons and working all fundraisers at the church for many years. She belonged to the Order of Eastern Star and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Nanticoke, and loved trips to the casino and playing Bingo. Her main interest in life was caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage at his death on Aug. 10, 2019, and a brother, James (Nafe) Davis, in 1985.She will be deeply missed by her children, daughter, Beth McCagh and husband, Frank, of Southwest Ranches, Fla.; son, William J. Thomas Sr., (Chris Kozak) and daughter, Julie Thomas (John Rosick) both of Nanticoke; grandchildren, John McCagh and wife, Auna, Megan Indeglia and husband, Paul, William J. Thomas Jr., Nicole Fortuna, and Thomas Fortuna (Katie Bennett); great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Anthony Indeglia and Wyatt Fortuna and her best friend, Gloria Graboske.Due to current restrictions, private services will be held with the Rev. Barry M. Lohman, her pastor, officiating.Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke. To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2020.