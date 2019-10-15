BEAR CREEK — Mary Louise Carey Faber passed away at her home in Bear Creek in the Poconos on the evening of Oct. 11, 2019, due to age-related causes. She was born on Feb. 15, 1932, in Baltimore.

Her Quaker predecessors led lives of commercial and community distinction, including leadership roles at Johns Hopkins University and Hospital, Bryn Mawr School and Bryn Mawr College and Barnard College.

Mary Louise continued the family's advocacy mission by specializing her legal career in women's and family rights, restoring historic housing in downtown Wilkes-Barre, raising therapy dogs and serving as a court-appointed special advocate with CASA of Luzerne County.

She loved the outdoors, her gardens and her dogs. She was devoted to family and made sure they were all together every Thanksgiving at her home in Bear Creek and every summer at Squam Lake, N.H.

She was educated at Bryn Mawr School ('50), attended Vassar, graduated from Goucher ('70) and University of Baltimore Law School ('74). She was the first woman associate at Semmes, Bowen & Semmes in Baltimore.

After marrying Eberhard Faber in 1979, she moved her practice to Wilkes-Barre and ultimately established an independent practice, specializing in employment law and women's discrimination issues.

In addition to her husband, Mary Louise is survived by four children: Georgia D. Smith and Deirdre M. Smith, of Baltimore, Margaret C. Smith, of Green River, Vt., and Mark C. Smith, of Burlington, Vt.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two stepsons, Lo and Tony Faber, and Lo's two children.

She was predeceased by her son, W. Conwell Smith III; and brother G. Cheston Carey Jr. Her first marriage to W. Conwell Smith Jr. ended in divorce in 1965.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA of Luzerne County.

Arrangements by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.