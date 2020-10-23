1/1
Mary Louise English
DALLAS — Mary Louise English, 69, of Dallas, formerly of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home.

Born in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Schultz) Moyer. Mary Louise attended Polyclinic Nursing School in Harrisburg and worked as a nurse in various capacities for 30 years. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Dr. Richard English; her four daughters, Jennifer English Ericson and her husband, Brent, of Fairfax, Va.; Jacquelyn English, of Pennsauken, N.J.; Meredith English Wall and her husband, Ken, of Shavertown; and Melissa English Zachowski and her husband, Joe, of Washington Township, N.J.; her precious grandchildren, Alivia and Carolyn Wall, William Ericson and John Joseph Zachowski; siblings, Pat Sorenson, Diane Startzel, Jacqueline Moyer and John Moyer, in addition to several cherished nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to join Richard and their daughters for a Memorial visitation on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (LLS).



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
