Mary Louise (Smolsky) Patalonis
KINGSTON — Mary Louise (Smolsky) Patalonis, 96 years old, of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at The Jewish home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton, where she was a resident for the past 30 months.

For the full obituary, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.

The family expresses their most heartfelt appreciation to Mary's healthcare providers, Dr. Jyoti R. Shah, Dr. Keyur Mavani, Dr. Bojana Milekic, Dr. Stephen Jaditz, Marianne OBoyle, RN and all the healthcare staff, employees and volunteers at the The Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania for their wonderful and skilled care, love and friendship they so generously provided to Mary, especially during this pandemic.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, immediately after Mass.

To submit online condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
