DURYEA — Mary Lukus McAndrew, 68, of Duryea, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, March 28, 2019.

She was born in Pittston on Jan. 14, 1951, and was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Wilson) Lukus.

Mary was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea, and also served as a Eucharist Minister. She was a 1969 graduate of Pittston Area High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. Mary worked for the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital from 1969 to 1984 as a lab technician; she was employed from 1984 to 1986 with Dr. Joseph Lombardo as an office technician; and also worked for Dr. Guy Fasciana from 1987 to 1998 as an office technician. Mary retired from Cascade Tissue, Ransom, as an administrative assistant after many years of employment. Mary was past president for the Duryea Ambulance and Rescue Association and also past president of the Duryea Polish Falcons, Nest 128. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas McAndrew, who died Jan. 21, 2017.

She is survived by her sister, Cathy Lukus and her husband, David, of Duryea; her brother, John Lukus, of Duryea; her brother-in-law, James; and sister-in-law Janice McAndrew. Also surviving is her niece, Kristy Simonites and her husband, John; and her nephew, James McAndrew Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with Fr. John Polednak officiating. Friends may call for visitation 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church; there will be no procession from the funeral home. Interment will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

