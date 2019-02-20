EATONVILLE — Mary Margaret Kukuchka, 92, of Eatonville, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George Kukuchka Jr.

Born in Laflin, Jenkins Township, on Oct. 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna Leck Rowker. She was a graduate of Jenkins High School.

Mary was a devoted Catholic and a faithful member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tunkhannock. She also attended St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Wilkes-Barre.

She was very active in her family's businesses with her husband at Tunkhannock Fuel Co. She was a wonderful cook and an amazing baker, passionately teaching her grandchildren her talents in making poppy seed nut rolls and pierogis.

Mary loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and on a sunny afternoon, she enjoyed a burnt hot dog while watching her grandchildren swim in the pool.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Paul Rowker and David P. Rowker.

She is survived by her two sons, Thomas and wife June and Ronald and wife Abby; daughter Cathryn West and husband Robert; sister Veronica Timchak; grandchildren Kevin and wife Sherri, Eric and wife Gretchen, Jeffrey and wife Jenilee, Abe and wife Allie, Scott and companion Alyssa, Emily, Eleanor and Sophie West; great-grandchildren Grayson, Maryn, Kattrin, Ryker, Callahan, Avery and Ashton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend Mary's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, Mary's pastor, and Deacon Raymond Pieretti. Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Those wishing to attend Mary's Mass are asked to proceed directly to the church Saturday. A viewing for family and friends is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Meadows Nursing Home, 4 E. Center Hill Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.; or Nativity B.V.M. Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

