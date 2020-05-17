Mary Maslowsky
MOSCOW — Mary Maslowsky, 98, of Moscow, formerly of Owen Street, Swoyersville, passed away May 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Villa Elmhurst, where she had been a guest. Born in Swoyersville, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Adamchak Kruzlik. Mary was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville, formerly Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville. She was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society, the Christian Mother's and the Quilting Club of the Church. Prior to retirement she was employed in the garment industry and later as a self-employed beautician. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas; sisters, Gladys Shumack, Theresa Furmanski and Joann Kruzlik. Surviving are her daughter, Mary Carol Koscelnak and husband Francis; grandchildren, Leslie Ritter and Thomas Koscelnak; and great-grandchildren Lyla and Ethan Ritter. Mary's family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Villa for their kindness compassion and love for Mary during her stay. Private funeral was held at the convenience of the family due to current restrictions. Arrangements were entrusted to the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.

Published in Times Leader from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
