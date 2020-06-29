Mary Matson, née Holodinski, age 102, the eldest communicant of Holy Ghost Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church in Manville, N.J., died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bridgeway Care Center at Bridgewater.

Mrs. Matson was born May 11, 1918, in Edwardsville, and lived in Manville, N.J., for many years before moving to Piscataway, N.J., in 1953. She was the daughter of the late Onufer Holodinski and Katherine (Krawiec) Holodinski.

Her husband, John (Jack), died in 1990 and daughter, Kathryn Koch, in 1957. Also, predeceasing her were granddaughter, Karen Ann Koch, in 2011, a sister, Julia Tafton, and brothers, John Holodynsky Sr., and Michael Holodinski.

Surviving include her son, John Jr., of Piscataway, N.J., and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was a devoted mother and Aunt who never complained of her long term illnesses.

She enjoyed traveling; particularly her many trips to visit friends in California who loved her dearly.

She was an active member of the Piscataway Senior Center, Holy Ghost Church and Ladies Altar Society in Manville, where she participated in many fund raising projects for many years.

A warm hearted "Thank You " is extended to the Staff, Nurses and CNA's of Bridgeway Care Center (East Wing), for the compassionate and loving care provided over these many years.

Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at Holy Ghost Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church, 258 S. 6th Ave., Manville, NJ 08835, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m., immediately followed by the funeral service and interment at Holy Ghost Cemetery. Please note due to executive orders set by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, you must come with your own face covering and maintain 6 feet social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to a charity of choice or Holy Ghost Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church, 249 S. 7th Ave. (rectory), Manville, NJ 08835.