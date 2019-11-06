SHAVERTOWN — Mary Vita Mazzitelli, 63, of Shavertown passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in the Gardens at East Mountain.

Born in Kingston she was the daughter of the late Vito and Mary (Benzie) Mazzitelli. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School Class of 1975. Mary resided in Wyoming most of her life before relocating to Shavertown.

For many years Mary was employed at Wesley Village and later worked as a private duty CNA. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter. She enjoyed photography and the outdoors but her passion was fishing the Susquehanna river.

She was preceded in death by a nephew, Hudson.

Surviving are a daughter, Ashley Falkowski and her husband David as well as their daughter Abigail of Sag Harbor, New York; companion Michael Williams of Shavertown; brothers Mark Mazzitelli, Wilkes-Barre; Frank Mazzitelli, Wyoming; niece Jennifer Mazzitelli and her fiancé Travis Day and their children Carter and Elliot.

A blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with Father Joseph Sibilano, O.S.J., officiating.

Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.