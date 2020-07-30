1/1
Mary N. Herron
DURYEA — Mary N. Herron, age 86, formerly of Duryea, passed away July 23, 2020, at Fernwood Manor, Hunlock Creek.

Born in Whites Crossing, she was the daughter of the late John and Nellie Dziadkowicz Oblazney. She was educated in Carbondale area schools.

Mary was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

Mary loved the outdoors, camping with her sons all summer at Lake Ladore for many years when they were children. They will cherish these memories always. She had a great fondness for animals, having had many pets over the years. Her talent for growing flowers was obvious to anyone who had the pleasure of visiting her backyard. Some of these plants are still growing in the yards of her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Herron, in 1991, and by her brother, Joseph.

Mary is survived by her sons, Bryan and his wife, Arlene, of Dallas, Mark and his wife, Sherilyn, of Nanticoke, and Kenneth, of Laflin . She is also survived by her brother, Frank, of Vestal, N.Y., 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, as well as three nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff of Fernwood Manor for their excellent care and compassion toward Mary during her stay there. They would also like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for helping care for Mary in her final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea with the Rev. John Polednak officiating.

Interment will be in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. There will be no viewing.

Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave an online condolence for Mary's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
