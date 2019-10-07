ELMHURST TWP. — Mary Nauss, 94, of Elmhurst Township, formerly of Spring Brook Township, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home in Elmhurst Township. She was the widow of Dr. Thomas J. Nauss and the couple was married for 69 years when he passed away in 2014.

Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late William and Della (Tetlock) Jones. Mary graduated from Old Forge High School and attended Mercy School of Nursing in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to taking her test to become a registered nurse, Dr. Nauss proposed to her so that she could travel with him as he served in the U.S. Army. They were married a week later and were instantly inseparable. Mary worked side by side with Dr. Nauss, managing his offices until they retired.

As a member of the Church of Saint Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow, she was also active in its Altar & Rosary Society and Eucharistic Adoration. Mary was an avid golfer and a repeat club champion at the Elmhurst Country Club. She was soft spoken, very elegant and always dressed to perfection.

Mary is survived by her cousin, Henry Cordy, many nieces, nephews and friends. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John and William Jones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, in the Chapel at St. Mary's Villa Residence, 1 Pioneer Place in Elmhurst Township, to be concelebrated by Monsignor Joseph Quinn and Monsignor William Feldcamp. Interment with Rite of Committal will be private in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Township. To share your fondest memories of Mary, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.