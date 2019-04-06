NANTICOKE — Mary Navroth Waiter, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Wilmington Hospital, Wilmington, Delaware. Born March 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Elias Navroth and Helen Rygwalski of Nanticoke. She was a life member of St. Stanislaus Church. For the last several years, she was a resident of Gilpin Hall in Wilmington, Delaware.

Her husband of 41 years, Joseph Waiter, passed away in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Navroth; and sisters, Clara Zdziarski and Celia Lask. Surviving are her children, Joseph Waiter and his life partner, Irene Bourke (Houston, Texas), and Matthew Waiter and wife, Pamela (Springfield, Virginia); grandchildren, Taryn (Virginia), Gabrielle (Boston), Austin (Houston), Brandon (Houston), Paul (Virginia), David (Virginia) and Sarah (Virginia); great-grandchildren, Roger (Boston), Layla (Virginia) and Bennett (Virginia); and niece, Cathy Canna (Delaware).

A memorial service will held at a later date in Nanticoke. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Gilpin Hall, 1101 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806.