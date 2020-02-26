PLAINS TWP. — Leona Mary Nesterak, 90, formerly of Plains Township, passed peacefully, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, while in the care of the Hackensack Meridian Health Care Medical Center, Brick Township, N.J.

Born on Nov. 6, 1929, in Plains Township, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Betha (Citko) Borodziuk.

On Nov. 12, 1954, she married Peter Nesterak, and the newly married couple moved to Newark, N.J., and later settled for 20 years in Fords, N.J. During this time, Leona worked for the RCA Co. and New Brunswick Scientific. She, along with Peter, were raising the couple's two daughters: Susan and Diane.

Leona was a woman of strong faith, who was devoted to her Catholic religion and to the Blessed Virgin Mary. She belonged to several devotional groups in the New Jersey area.

After retirement the couple returned to the Wyoming Valley. Leona became a very active member of the St. Joseph's Church in Hudson. She was a past president of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, was the chairwoman for quilt bingos, pierogi sales; the annual bazaar and counting Sunday's church offerings.

Leona was an avid gardener and she enjoyed spending time with her loving family traveling when they had an opportunity. However, her husband Peter became very ill and she was his primary caregiver until the time of his passing.

Leona then returned to Toms River, N.J., to reside with her daughters. Leona enjoyed passing her time with her daughter Susan, taking trips to casinos in the Atlantic City area. Even though she was getting older, she took a trip to Lourdes, France, with her family.

She was preceded in death be her parents; her loving husband, Peter; sisters, Lottie, Sophie, Lillian, Stella; and brothers, Joseph and John "Janko."

Leona is survived by her loving family of her daughters, Susan Such, of Toms River, N.J., and Diane Coccio and her husband. Dominic, of Toms River, N.J.; granddaughter, Tonya Coccio, of Toms River, N.J.; sister, Bernie Burgo, of Deptford, N.J.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved cat, Luna.

A visitation for Leona will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb., 27, 2020, in St. Benedict's Church, 155 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Lambert will be celebrant of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Finance Department, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or go to https://www.kidney.org/donation.