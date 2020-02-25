WILKES-BARRE — Mary E. Olszewski, 94, formerly of Luzerne and Edwardsville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at River Street Manor, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a resident the last few years.

Born Feb. 1, 1926, in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Pesetski. She attended school in Pringle, married and spent most of her life as a housewife and mother. She worked for several years in the General Cigar Company in Kingston.

Mary loved cooking and baking for her family and hosted most holiday meals. Mary's greatest joy in life was her children and her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; sons, Thomas and John; brother, Bill Fuches, and sisters, Josephine Pesetski, Rose Walko, Caroline White, Veronica Krivenko and Ann Siracuse.

She is survived by daughters, Janet Long and partner, James Stinson, Christine Karlunis and husband, Nick, and daughter-in-law Trudy Olszewski; sister Frances Newhart; grandchildren; Thomas and Jeffrey Olszewski, Michelle Long, Shannon Frisvolt, Joseph and Matt Baloh, Travis Olszewski, and Amanda Stewart; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Ryan Rusnock, Alex Frisvolt, Rylee and Andrew Baloh, Colton and Cameron Baloh, Braxton and Makenna Stewart, Caroline Olszewski, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jen, one of her nurses at River Street Manor, for the care and compassion she showed to our mom. She was truly blessed to be in her care.

The funeral will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. Interment will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

