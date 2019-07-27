WHITE HAVEN — Mary P. Allen, 69, of White Haven, died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Mitchell Yuknavich, was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Class of 1967, and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Mary was proud to be a stay at home mom and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, spending time at the beach, playing cards with her friends, and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Allen, in 2014, and brothers, Joseph York, Paul Yuknavich and Peter Yuknavich.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Kim Allen Gleed and her husband, Paul, of Carlisle; Melanie Venesky and her husband, Michael, of White Haven; grandchildren, Johnathan, Gabriella, Dylan and Gavin; godchild Lynn Prebola; and many beloved members of extended family and cherished friends.

Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.

Friends are invited to join the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, for a visitation and from 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St, Jude Children's Hospital or the White Haven Fire Department in Mary's memory.

Visit the funeral home website at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.