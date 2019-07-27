Mary P. Allen

Service Information
Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA
18661
(570)-301-6931
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:15 AM - 9:30 AM
Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Obituary
WHITE HAVEN — Mary P. Allen, 69, of White Haven, died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Mitchell Yuknavich, was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Class of 1967, and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Mary was proud to be a stay at home mom and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, spending time at the beach, playing cards with her friends, and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Allen, in 2014, and brothers, Joseph York, Paul Yuknavich and Peter Yuknavich.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Kim Allen Gleed and her husband, Paul, of Carlisle; Melanie Venesky and her husband, Michael, of White Haven; grandchildren, Johnathan, Gabriella, Dylan and Gavin; godchild Lynn Prebola; and many beloved members of extended family and cherished friends.

Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.

Friends are invited to join the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, for a visitation and from 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St, Jude Children's Hospital or the White Haven Fire Department in Mary's memory.

Published in Times Leader from July 27 to July 28, 2019
