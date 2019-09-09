HANOVER TWP. — Mary (Lipinski) Paprota, 97, of Hanover Township, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Mary was the daughter of Anna (Drimak) Lipinski and Peter Lipinski. Born Nov. 4, 1921 in Medvedzie, Czechoslovakia, Mary and her mother travelled to the United States at the age of six. It was here that she met her father for the very first time. Mary quickly learned to speak English and adapted to her new way of life.

Mary graduated from Hanover Township Memorial High School in 1940 and worked as a seamstress in the garment industry until her retirement. For the most part, Mary was a life-long resident of Hanover Township. Mary was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Nanticoke. It was extremely rare that Mary missed a Divine Liturgy on Sunday. As a young girl, she sang in the children's choir, co-chaired many of its bazaars and participated wholeheartedly in its fundraisers. It is without a doubt that the Holy Orthodox Church and her family were the cornerstones of Mary's life. Mary will always be remembered for her dedicated faith, her optimism, and her wonderful home-made bread that she loved to share with all.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Joseph to whom she was married for 56 years and her brother John.

Surviving are her sons, John (Pamela), of Hanover Township, and Joseph (Deborah), with whom she resided; sisters, Olga, of Hanover Township, Anne, of New Jersey, Dorothy (Theodore), of New Jersey, and sister-in-law Rosemary, of Texas. Mary has three grandchildren, Dr. Joseph (partner Zack), of Key West, Florida, Dr. Jillian (partner Dr. Suzanne Templer), of Miami, Florida, and Atty. Sheldon (Ashley), of Rossville, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

Requiem service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 106 Welles St., Hanover Section, of Nanticoke. Relative and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township, and at 9 a.m. Friday in St. John Church.

In lieu of flowers, any donations toward Mary's memory can be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church or the .