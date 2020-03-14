PRINGLE — Mary Patricia Kachmarsky, 86, of Pringle, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.

She was born in Plymouth, daughter of the late John and Mary Yanushka. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, and worked at Piledggi's Restaurant for more than 26 years before retiring.

Mary was married to the love of her life, Dennis Kachmarsky, for 64 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and playing bingo.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Kachmarsky and daughter, Patricia Kukosky.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dennis Kachmarsky; children, Dennis and his wife Joanne Kachmarsky, of Matthews, N.C., Teresa and her husband Joe Popowycz, of Mountain Top, Carol and her husband Jim Hannagan, of Pringle, Thomas and his wife Paula Kachmarsky, of Kingston, and Mary and her husband Henry Pascucci, of Mountain Top; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Tate, Marlton, N.J.; and brother, John and his wife Ann Yanushka, Elizabeth, Colo.

Morning prayers will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, followed by Requiem Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. in St. Vladimir's Church, 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, with Parastas at 8 p.m. Donations in Mary's honor may be made to St. Vladimir's Church to help with their mortgage.