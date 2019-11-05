NANTICOKE — Mary V. Perfetto, 73, of South Prospect Street, Nanticoke, entered eternal rest Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Born Apr. 12, 1946, in New York City, she was a daughter of the late Peter Paul and Eileen Shean Mucenski. She was a graduate of John Adams High School. She continued her education in nursing and finance from Suffolk Community College. Mary was employed in management with Chemical Bank in New York, retiring in 1990 when she moved to Nanticoke.

She belonged to West Side Playground Association of Nanticoke and had been active in Greater Nanticoke Area School PTA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nanette Rossi, in 2013.

Mary will be deeply missed by Susan Moore and Nicholas and Stephanie Rossi with whom she resided; her son, Nicholas Perfetto and wife, Dee of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Nichole and Stephanie Perfetto and Brad Miller and Michael, Christina and Victoria Rossi; a great-grandson, Maddux; son-in-law, Michael Rossi; a sister, Catherine Hornlein and husband David of Largo, Florida; a brother Joseph Mucenski and wife Margaret of Tucson, Arizona; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and cousins; the Moore family and family friend Sandra Poproski. Mary will be especially missed by her dogs, Rascal and Rudy.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with Diane Rybak officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service that day.

To leave a condolence or expression of sympathy for the family, please visit the funeral home website www.dinellifuneralhome.com.