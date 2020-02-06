It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Mary Filippini Pilvelis, on Feb. 5, 2020.

Mary was born with her twin, Margie, on July 6, 1936, to the late Artimesia and Lorenzo Filippini. She was a 1954 graduate of Plains Memorial High School and worked her entire life in the garment industry. She was a devoted member of Ss. Peter and Paul and St. Benedict's churches.

Mary will be dearly missed, more than she will know, by her loving daughter Lynn Pilvelis Hauser and son-in-law Karl; and the two lights of her life and the center of her world, her grandchildren, Corey and Stephanie Hauser, who brought her perpetual joy. Everyone who knew Mary knew she would brag about them to anyone and everyone who would listen. She could not be prouder of all they accomplished. Mary is survived by her twin sister, and other half, Margret Russo; her sister Elsie Belmont; and brother Frank Filippini. Many loving nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and her grand-dog Koko.

Preceding Mary in death was her husband, John Pilvelis; her sisters Lena Ribolini, Catherine Snyder, Rose Snopek; and her brothers Renato and Geno Filippini; her sister-in-laws Stella Kanor, Josephine "Honey" Pilvelis, and her brother-in-law Joseph Pilvelis.

We will miss your sauce, risotto, Christmas cookies, and watching old videos — but most of all, we will miss you. You will always be our sunshine, our only sunshine.

Mary's funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, at 12:30 p.m. Mass will be officiated by Rev. John Lambert, Pastor. Interment service will be held privately at the convenience of her family. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. this evening at the funeral home.