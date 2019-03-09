EXETER — Mary Rose Coleman, 97, of Exeter, passed away March 7, 2019, at her home, as per her wishes.

Mary was the youngest daughter to the late Leonardo and Leonarda Speziale Baiera.

Mary graduated as co-valedictorian of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1939. Upon graduation, she was employed as a bookkeeper by the Union Paper Supply Co. in Wilkes-Barre and as a secretary by the American Chain and Cable Co. in Exeter. Before retirement in 1986, she was employed in an administrative capacity at the Wilkes-Barre Division of the Board of Veterans Appeals, Washington, D.C., where she received awards for outstanding achievements. After retirement, she volunteered at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Mary held memberships in Wyoming Valley Art League, N.E. Opera Club, Society of Poets, National Association of Federal Retired Employees and the Cosmopolitan Senior Club.

Mary traveled extensively with her husband throughout many states, Canada and European countries. She was a devoted member of St. Barbara's Parish and formerly St. Rocco's Church, Pittston, where she was a member and officer of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph, of 52 years on March 22, 2001, and an infant son. Also preceding her were brothers James, Samuel and Michael; and sisters Nellie Tuttilmondo, Lucy Vasta, Grace Baiera and Ida Giamber.

Surviving are her sons, Joseph Coleman and his wife, Trudy, of Avoca, and Leonard and his wife, Mary Pat, of Exeter. Mary is also survived by many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.

The funeral will be Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St Barbara's Parish, Memorial Street, Exeter. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

The family wishes to thank the professional and courteous staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kind and compassionate care extended to Mary for the past three years, especially to Sara, Cathy, Mary, Shannon, Deacon Pat, Julie and all of her other caregivers; also, to Dr. James Sheerer and Dr. Fratelli for their loving care.

As per her wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Barbara's Church or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.