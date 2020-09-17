1/
Mary Seesholtz
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Mary Seesholtz, 97, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the Gardens at Wyoming Valley. She had been a resident of Highland Park for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2013, and her son Melvin Seesholtz, in 2020.

Born April 20, 1923, in Latimer Mines, Mary was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary DePaolo Rutolo. She graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1941. Mary was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre. She loved collecting angel statues, watching WWE wrestling and playing slots at the casinos.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Seesholtz, of Beaver Falls; three grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca and Wendy; one great-granddaughter, Isabella; brother, James Rutolo, of Florida; sisters-in-law, Lois Cesario, of Harleysville and Mary Lou Smith, of Hazleton; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. There are no calling hours.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved