OLD FORGE — Mary (Harelick) Shrive, 94, lifelong Old Forge resident, died Sept. 30, 2020. Funeral services will be 9:15 a.m. Saturday from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Michael's Church, 512 Summer St., Old Forge. Family and friends may call Friday between 4 and 7 p.m. at the funeral home.