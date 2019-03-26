DALLAS — Mary T. Evans, 95, of Dallas, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna Tomko Pendock. Mary was a graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of Gate of Heaven Church and its Altar and Rosary Society in Dallas. She was a volunteer and member of the Mercy Center Auxiliary, Dallas.

Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt, who will be sadly missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Evans, in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Edmund and Chester Pendock; her sister, Emily Pendock; a niece, Debbie Iorio; a nephew, Gary Pendock; and by her great-nephew, Jason Iorio.

Surviving are her children, Eugene Evans, of Blakeslee, and Ann Marie Fowler and her husband, Jack, of Dallas; and sister Stella Kacmarski, of Wilkes-Barre. Mary is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. Friday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. Interment will be in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612, or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.

