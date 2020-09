WILKES-BARRE — Mary T. McCann, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John C. McCann. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes Barre. Calling hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.