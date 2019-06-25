PLYMOUTH — Mary Teresa (Wolch) Brazitis passed from this life peacefully on Dec. 20, 2018, in Orange, Calif., at the age of 89. Born on Oct. 23, 1929, she was the beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Josephine Wolch. She was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1947.

Mary (or Teresa as she was known by many) was a longtime resident of Plymouth prior to moving to Orange, Calif., where she resided for the rest of her years. Mary will be most remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother. Her home was always open to family and friends. Even though she had been in Southern California for many years, she always considered Plymouth and Swoyersville her hometowns.

Mary was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Leonard E. Brazitis, and her beloved son, Paul P. Brazitis. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Walter, John, Stanley and Casimir, and her sisters, Louise, Margaret, Dorothy and Helen.

She is survived by her two sons, Leonard J. Brazitis and Joseph L. (Karen) Brazitis, and by many loving nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, in St. Casimir's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery, Hunlock Creek, Muhlenberg.