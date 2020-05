Or Copy this URL to Share

DORRANCE — Mary Teresa Kennedy, 64, of Dorrance, died May 19, 2020. Her husband of 35 years is Michael Kennedy, of Dorrance. Due to the current global state of emergency, a private celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store