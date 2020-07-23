Mary V. Glynn Aulisio, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, with family in attendance.

She was born in Honesdale on August 17, 1929, to Madeline Theobold and John Glynn. Mary was the fourth of nine children.

She graduated from Clarks Summit Clarks Green Joint H.S., Class of 1947. She worked at the International Correspondence School in Scranton after high school, until her marriage on Feb. 18, 1950 to Sam (Salvatore) Aulisio, of Old Forge.

The family moved to Kingston in 1961, where she lived until her passing. She took great pride in decorating her home for every holiday. Mary was the matriarch of her street and enjoyed many visits with her neighbors on her front porch.

Mary joined the workforce of Sears in the Wyoming Valley Mall at its opening in 1970, until her retirement in 1991. She was an excellent salesperson, earning by commission first in the infants department and later in the heating and air conditioning department.

Mary enjoyed traveling and visited many places including Las Vegas, the Florida Keys, Niagara Falls, Maine, Disney World and took multiple trips to Hawaii and Yellowstone National Park. She most especially enjoyed summers on Long Beach Island with her sisters and friends and in Ocean City, Md., with her family. She enjoyed annual visits to the Bloomsburg Fair with her sister, Peggy, and with her friends and family.

Mary was an artist, avid reader and bowler. She was proficient in the use of highlighters in her correspondence. She was always ready to see some place new or try a new adventure. She was a terrible swimmer but learned to scuba dive. She planned to skydive on her 90th birthday but had to cancel those plans due to illness.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Sam J. Aulisio, in 1978, and by her sisters, Helen Graham and Peggy Yablonski and brothers, James, John, Thomas, and Fr. Edward Glynn.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Glynn (Carol), of Idaho, and sister, Ann McHale (Ernie Zemke) Cody, of Wyoming, sister in law, Charlotte Glynn, of Maryland and brother and sister in law, Angelo and Joan Aulisio, of Dalton. She is also survived by her life-long friend, Jean Drack, of Clarks Summit. Mary is survived by her children, Barbara Aulisio Camoni (Gene), of Swoyersville, Sal Aulisio (Donna), of Kingston, Kathe Aulisio, of Swoyersville, Gregory (Tammy) Aulisio, of Nanticoke.

Mary was the best Nana to her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, each one of whom has a special Nana adventure or experience to remember. She is survived by grandchildren; Jessica Sands (Corey), Jackie Bufalino (Eric), Joel Marks (Veronica), Daniel Aulisio (Myriam Noukounde), Samantha C. Hof (Issac), Madeline Aulisio (Chris Miller), Nathan Aulisio (Bekah), Bryan Aulisio (Amanda), Patrick Aulisio, Katie Camoni and by her great-grandchildren, Lydia and Abraham Hof, Emma and Sophia Sands, Madison, Isabella and Gabriella Bufalino, Brighton Marks, Eli, Lily, and Nathan Aulisio. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover, immediately following.

The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate and outstanding care given by the nurses and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. They were the most thoughtful, kind, considerate care providers to Mary and her family during her stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's name can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr. #7, Wilkes-Barre, 18702.

For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.