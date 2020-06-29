Mary Waugh
Mary Waugh, age 92, passed away this Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Gardens of Tunkhannock. Mary was born on Jan. 1, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Theresa Stanko.

Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Rudy Stanko, Micky Stanko, Theresa Ferraro, Matilda Palagano, Joseph Stanko, Zita Stanko and Margaret Bednar as well as her husband, Robert Waugh.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Brenda Waugh Hampton, as well as her grandchildren, Ashley MacBain and husband Justin Rail, Justin MacBain and wife Stephanie and great-grandchildren Conner MacBain, Zachary MacBain, Jacob Maas and Jocelyn Mass.

Mary was married to Robert for over 35 years, was an avid baker and could often be found in her garden or sewing.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, and will be private at the convenience of the family, internment will follow at noon at Memorial Shrine cemetery in Carverton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org.For online condolences please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.



